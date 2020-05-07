Kate Middleton learnt her photography skills from this special someone It runs in the family

The Duchess of Cambridge has become renowned for her photography skills, but it seems she has followed in one of her family member's footsteps with her talents. According to Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph's Associate Editor for Politics and Royals, Kate has learned a few tips from her father Michael Middleton.

WATCH: Revealed - where Kate gets her photography skills from

Camilla told This Morning: "I was speaking to somebody who knows the Duchess well, who pointed out that her father, Michael Middleton, is a good photographer and really enthused by camera work generally and he taught her everything she knows apparently."

The secret behind Kate Middleton's personal family photos – the cameras and lens she uses and why

Michael Middleton took this photo of William, Kate, George and dog Lupo

In fact, Michael was the person who took the photo of Prince William and Kate and a then-newborn Prince George in August 2013. The former flight dispatcher captured his eldest daughter and her husband sitting in the garden of his Bucklebury home just a month after his first grandchild George was born.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on This Morning to talk about her exciting new community photography project with the National Portrait Gallery, which is encouraging people of all ages to submit photographs to capture the nation during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kate Middleton launches photography competition with help of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - watch their video call

William, Kate and Michael at the royal wedding in 2011

Kate revealed her inspiration behind the campaign, saying: "I think we've all seen some incredible images out there and heard some amazing stories and some desperately sad stories, but also some really uplifting ones as well. And I really hope that through a project like this we might be able to showcase some of those stories to document and share a moment in time I suppose that we are all experiencing."

The royal mum-of-three has been taking the official portraits of her children, George, Charlotte and Louis, since 2015. Kate studied history of art at university and captured moving images in January of Holocaust survivors to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The National Portrait Gallery was once of her first royal patronages announced in 2012 and Kate was made an honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society in 2017. She became the organisation's patron last year taking over from the Queen who previously held the position for 67 years.

