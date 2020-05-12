The Queen's royal first during lockdown revealed - watch video The 94-year-old monarch marked International Nurses' Day with the royals

Audio from one of the Queen's telephone conversations has been released by Buckingham Palace in what is believed to be a royal first. Her Majesty and members of the royal family joined forces to speak to nurses across the world on International Nurses' Day on Tuesday 12 May. Part of the 94-year-old monarch's call with Professor Kathleen McCourt, president of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation, was included at the beginning of the montage of video calls.

WATCH: The royals pay tribute to nurses around the world

The Queen during her weekly audience with Boris Johnson by phone

It opens with Professor McCourt saying: "Good Afternoon, Your Majesty," with the Queen replying: "Good afternoon, this is rather an important day." Professor McCourt tells Her Majesty: "Oh it is, it's quite special the International Nurses' Day being recognised by the general public." The Queen then says: "Yes, because they've obviously had a very important part to play recently…" before handing over to the rest of the royal family.

Similarly in March, we saw the first images of the Queen's weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which have been taking place by telephone instead of in person during the coronavirus pandemic. The photos showed Her Majesty using a rotary phone in her private quarters within Windsor Castle, where she has been isolating since March, to speak with Boris at 10 Downing Street.

The royals spoke to nurses around the world

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex paid tribute to nurses across the globe and spoke with healthcare professionals working in Australia, India, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Bahamas, Cyprus, Tanzania and the UK.

Kate and Sophie took part in a joint video call as part of their support for Nursing Now, of which the Duchess of Cambridge is patron. The royal mum-of-three, who became the organisation's patron in 2018, also wrote a heartfelt letter to Nursing Now.

