The royals often show their support for other family members' charity work and projects publicly, whether it's a 'like' on social media or a few of the Firm joining forces for a cause. Mike Tindall is the latest royal to do just that by sharing Prince Harry's special video message to the Invictus Games competitors on his Instagram Stories on Thursday. The Duke of Sussex recorded the footage from his new LA home and it was released on Saturday, on what would have marked the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry sends special message from LA home

READ: Royal events we're missing because of the coronavirus lockdown

Former rugby player Mike has always had a close relationship with his wife Zara's cousin, with the couple stepping out to support a number of Harry's causes over the years. As well as attending Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018, Mike and Zara were spotted in the crowd at the Sentebale Concert in 2016 – a charity which helps vulnerable and HIV positive children of Lesotho and Botswana.

Harry and Mike have been spotted enjoying a laugh during family get-togethers, including the Patron's lunch to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016 and polo matches. The pair even competed against one another in a star-studded wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games 2014 in London.

Zara, Harry and Mike after their wheelchair rugby match in 2014

During the video message, Harry said: "Hello everybody. As we commemorate VE Day this weekend and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation, we should also have been gathering together in the Netherlands to kick start The Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague. Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation and they are busy putting plans in place for next year. The new dates will be shared with you very soon.

MORE: 11 adorable royal children who are destined to be kings or queens

Mike shared Harry's video message on Instagram Stories

"I hope all of those in The Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through this challenging time. I continue to hear amazing stories of families coming together over online platforms, but please, look out for those who have gone quiet or that are no longer visible on the chat sites. You guys are the best at this so I have no doubt you are rallying around and supporting one another. Although we can't be together in person, I'm really happy that there are plenty of virtual activities planned for this week and I encourage you all to get involved, if you can, because you never know, it might be fun and a change from the norm."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.