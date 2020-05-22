The Duke of Cambridge's private secretary has been given a leading role in Downing Street to help develop and implement the Government's response to Covid-19. Simon Case, who is on a secondment to Whitehall, is now permanent secretary at 10 Downing Street following almost two years working as William's right-hand man.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Simon is working on the coronavirus response in No 10 as a permanent secretary. Simon is with us temporarily from the Royal household. He is specifically co-ordinating the coronavirus response. Coronavirus is obviously a very significant piece of cross-Government work." Simon will report to Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, the spokesman added.

Simon Case began working for Prince William in 2018

William's private secretary, a former career civil servant, had served as principal private secretary to David Cameron when he was Prime Minister and his successor Theresa May during 2015-17. Before he began working for William, in July 2018, he was Director General Northern Ireland and Ireland in the Department for Exiting the EU.

The duration of his secondment will be agreed between the Cabinet Office and the Royal Household. But William is likely to be without his private secretary until the coronavirus outbreak is well under control.

Simon Case took over the role of William's private secretary from Miguel Head

Simon took over the role of William's private secretary from Miguel Head, who left the Royal Household in March 2018. Miguel had held the coveted position since December 2012; he initially joined the Royal Household in September 2008 as press secretary to both William and Harry.

A spokesperson for William said at the time: "His Royal Highness feels incredibly lucky to have benefited from Miguel’s advice and support over the last decade. He has been an outstanding Press Secretary and has been central to the decisions that have guided the establishment of The Duke's office. He has also been a valued advisor during an important period in His Royal Highness's life. He wishes Miguel all the very best for the future."

