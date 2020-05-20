Prince William reveals relatable dinnertime problem he has with his children The Duke of Cambridge was due to visit Scotland this week

The Duke of Cambridge joked about a relatable parenting problem as he spoke to charities in Scotland by video call on Tuesday. Speaking to community chef, Charlie Farrally, at the PEEK Project (Possibilities for Each and Every Kid) in Glasgow, Prince William said the success of his family meals with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis depends very much on "what's on the table".

WATCH: Prince William reveals relatable parenting problem during video call

During the call, Mr Farrally said: "You'll know yourself, the hardest time is dinner time." Father-of-three William laughed and replied: "It depends what's on the table. If parents put something on that children love, dinner time goes very well. But if you put something on the table they don't want, that's another ball game."

William, who is known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, was given a virtual tour of the PEEK Project's food truck (affectionately known as Peekachew), where they are making around 300 meals a day for children and families. The Duke also heard how they are "taking the pressure off parents" who are already dealing with the effects of the coronavirus lockdown for children with sometimes complex needs.

William speaking to Michaela and Charlie from the Peek Project

William told PEEK's CEO, Michaela Collins, who started visiting the charity when she was just nine years old before she became a volunteer and then chief executive: "What a brilliant rise. I think that's absolutely fantastic. You are the embodiment of what can be done. I hope when I find myself up in Glasgow in the near future I can come and see you guys in person and congratulate you."

The Duke of Cambridge was due to be in Scotland this week, fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, which is conferred by the Queen. Instead, the royals have been carrying out their duties remotely since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March. William and Kate have been residing at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with six-year-old Prince George, five-year-old Princess Charlotte and two-year-old Prince Louis, during lockdown.

During a series of video calls this week, the Duke also spoke to the team and beneficiaries of Finding Your Feet, which is a Paisley-based charity that provides physical and emotional support to amputees and those with limb absence across Scotland. Support from the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal and Foundation Scotland at the beginning of the pandemic allowed them to adapt their services to provide online and telephone counselling.

William spoke to Corinne Hutton of Finding Your Feet and one beneficiary Stephen

The charity's founder Corinne Hutton was given a five per cent chance of surviving sepsis in 2013 and had her hand amputated and legs amputated below the knee. After setting up the charity to help others she became the first quadruple amputee to climb Ben Nevis, the first female quadruple amputee to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and the first Scot to receive a double hand transplant. William told Ms Hutton: "You're a huge inspiration. I'm so pleased the NET have found you and you've found them and that relationship is helping."

William then called Lifelines Scotland on Wednesday, to hear from representatives from the Scottish Ambulance, Police, Fire and Rescue services and Scottish Mountain Rescue about how they are working collaboratively with one another to embed mental health and wellbeing support across their services.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched the Our Frontline initiative in April, which brings together a number of services to provide workers with round-the-clock one-to-one support.

