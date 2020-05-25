Princess Eugenie reveals her favourite animal as she guest stars in Sarah Ferguson's storytime series The royal has been isolating with her mother at Royal Lodge in Windsor

Princess Eugenie revealed her favourite animal as she supported her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's latest YouTube project. The 30-year-old royal read the children's book, All in One Piece by Jill Murphy, from her childhood home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor. The book tells the story of a family of elephants, which Eugenie said are her favourite animals. In fact, the royal is a patron of the Elephant Family, a charity which protects elephants and their habitat.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie reads All In One Piece by Jill Murphy

Eugenie showed off her natural beauty and wore one of her signature checked shirts, as she told the story aloud from her very own personalised swing in the grounds of Royal Lodge. It's not the first time Sarah has enlisted the help of her youngest daughter for her storytime series – the Princess previously read Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney.

She and husband, Jack Brooksbank, have been isolating with Sarah and the Duke of York during lockdown. The pair have been doing their bit to help the UK relief effort, by volunteering to help at a Salvation Army warehouse and dropping off food parcels to London hospitals.

Eugenie at the Animal Ball to support the Elephant Family in 2019

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in October 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, although the couple recently celebrated their tenth anniversary together. The Princess also shared a previously unseen wedding photo on her husband's 34th birthday earlier in May.

Proud mother Sarah often shares photos of her daughters and their achievements on social media. She thanked Eugenie for reading the latest story on her YouTube venture, saying: "My darling daughter, there's nobody more in the world that I love more than you and Beatrice and I'm just so grateful to you both for supporting me through this crazy time. I just love you and thank you for reading this story, Euge."

