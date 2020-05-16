Princess Eugenie supports 'special mum' Sarah Ferguson's latest venture

Sarah Ferguson has been delighting children and grownups during the coronavirus lockdown with her daily book readings on her YouTube channel, and now it seems that it has become so popular that she has even created a social media account for her project and is asking people to take part.

"My special mum has started @storytimewithfergieandfriends. Something to bring joy and happiness in this challenging time," proud daughter Princess Eugenie posted on her Instagram Stories.

Princess Eugenie is her mother's biggest supporter

"If you’d like your story read or you would like to take part then look below to join in on a bit of fun," she wrote as she promoted her mother's latest post, which asked her followers to send in the favourite children's story via email.

Sarah began reading books to the public last month, announcing the exciting news on Instagram. "Excited to be launching Storytime with Fergie and Friends on my new @youtube and @facebookapp channels – a traditional children’s storytime every day to help keep them entertained during lockdown. I'll be reading both my own stories and others and asking friends to join in.

"It’s all free and just for fun. There will be a new story posted every weekday at 4pm and a longer storytime on Saturdays. I so hope you enjoy them and they give some of you something new to do during this difficult time for everyone #storytimewithfergieandfriends Link for YouTube in bio."

Sarah has been reading books every day from inside her Royal Lodge home

Since the launch, Sarah has enlisted the help of daughter Eugenie as well as her celebrity friends Wilnelia Forsyth, Cressida Bonas, Poppy Jamie and most recently, Tessy Antony De Nassau, to name a few, to read their favourite books on her YouTube channel.