It seems Prince Charles may be planning a future day out with his eldest grandson, Prince George, as he recalled one of his own childhood memories. The Prince of Wales, 71, spoke about his first visit to the Royal Opera House during an interview with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM on Monday and appeared to hint that he will one day take Prince George to the opera.

The heir to the throne recalled his first visit to the Royal Opera House with his grandmother, the Queen Mother, in 1956, to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform The Fountain of Bakhchisarai in their debut tour of the UK. Charles said: "The music was unbelievably exciting," he said. "It was all Tartar dancing and cracking the whips and leaping in the air and doing unbelievably energetic things, which only the Bolshoi could do."

His Royal Highness recalls one of his earliest memories of classical music during tonight’s @ClassicFM programme, when he first visited the @RoyalOperaHouse, aged just seven, in 1956 with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.@Global pic.twitter.com/BOM2IMvszJ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 25, 2020

He added: “I was completely inspired by it… which is why it’s so important I think for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of seven, to experience some form of the arts in performance."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest son, George, is set to celebrate his seventh birthday on 22 July. Prince William and Kate have been isolating with their children, including five-year-old Princess Charlotte and two-year-old Prince Louis, at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, since the UK lockdown was imposed in March. The royals have revealed they have been keeping in touch with family members and friends with video calls.

Prince Charles with the Queen Mother at the Royal Opera House in 1956

During the interview with Classic FM on Monday night, Prince Charles also shared some of his favourite pieces, performed by his musical patronages. It was the first of two special programmes to be aired, featuring the Prince of Wales. Charles will also go solo to present a two-hour show on Tuesday 26 May, where he will select more of his favoured classical works.

