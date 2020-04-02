The Prince of Wales gave us a glimpse into his cosy home office set-up at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, on Wednesday, as he spoke about his coronavirus experience. The 71-year-old sat in front of bookshelves, which also features photos of the royal family, including what appears to be an adorable snap of his eldest grandson, Prince George.

The image is very similar to one of Charles and George first seen in a video message that the Prince recorded to support Earth Hour in 2015. The frame showed the heir to the throne holding his baby grandson in his arms, wearing a white sun hat and navy dungarees. In Charles' latest video, the young royal is wearing similar attire, which suggests it's also Prince George.

The photo of George can be seen behind Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales has four grandchildren in total – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, now six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's ten-month-old son Archie.

The image is similar to this photo of Charles and George, first seen in 2015

The Duchess of Cornwall also has five grandchildren of her own, which she shares with her former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Their son Tom Parker Bowles and his wife Sara Buys have daughter Lola and son Freddy, born in 2007 and 2010 respectively. Camilla and Andrew's daughter, Laura Lopes, has three children with husband Harry – daughter Eliza, born in 2008, and twin boys, Gus and Louis, who arrived the following year.

This isn't the first time that Charles has been photographed with his grandchildren. Clarence House released gorgeous family photos of the Prince with George, Charlotte and Louis to mark his 70th birthday in November 2018. In one snap, Louis cheekily grabs his grandfather's face and in another separate portrait, he snuggles up into his arms, as he grins for the camera.

