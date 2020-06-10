Kate Middleton welcomes new right-hand woman to her team - details

The Duchess of Cambridge has welcomed a new right-hand woman to her household. It has been revealed that the royal has appointed a new private secretary, Hannah Cockburn-Logie. According to her LinkedIn profile, Hannah took on the role at the start of June, and is now responsible for organising Kate's diary and meetings, as well as accompanying her on engagements once lockdown ends. Importantly, Hannah already has a relationship with Kate and her husband, Prince William. She arranged and accompanied the couple on their seven-day tour to India and Bhutan in April 2016 - and she clearly made a good impression!

Hannah has spent the majority of her career representing the UK overseas, with over 20 years' experience working for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. In 2017, she was awarded an OBE for services to the UK-India relationship having led the royal tour and a number of Prime Ministerial visits, and in 2008 received an MVO (Royal Victorian Order) for her work leading the Queen's visit to Slovenia that same year.

Kate has clearly taken her time to ensure she found the right person for the role. It has been six months since her former private secretary Catherine Quinn left her position after two years. Catherine was appointed in October 2017, taking over from the royal's former private secretary, Rebecca Priestly, who left her post in 2017 after ten years of service to the royal family.

Natasha Archer works as the Duchess's stylist

Hannah is the latest addition to Kate's inner circle. Natasha Archer, or Tash as she is fondly called in royal circles, is the creative brain behind the Duchess' chic and impeccable style. She was appointed Kate's stylist shortly after the royal announced her second pregnancy and since then, Tash has been upping the "it factor" of Kate's wardrobe. She has encouraged the Duchess to experiment a bit more with her outfits, while also ensuring that Kate holds tight to her style-icon status.

Nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo

Royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo works full-time for the Cambridges, caring for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She was employed by Kate in 2014, when George was just eight months old, having graduated from Bath's prestigious Norland College. She is often seen by the children's side wearing her distinctive Norland uniform – a brown dress with white gloves and a brown hat.

Hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker

Amanda Cook Tucker is the lady behind Kate's luscious locks. She is said to have a close bond with Kate, with reports that she was among the very first people to meet Prince George when he was born. What’s more, she has a long-standing relationship with the royals. Amanda cut Prince William and Prince Harry's hair when they were children, which suggests she probably tends to George, Charlotte and Louis too.