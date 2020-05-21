Princess Beatrice is not self-isolating with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St James' Palace, Sarah Ferguson says Sarah Ferguson is at Royal Lodge with daughter Eugenie, son-in-law Jack and ex-husband Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about life during lockdown, revealing that it has been fantastic to spend time with her daughter Princess Eugenie but it's also been sad because Princess Beatrice's wedding has had to be postponed because of COVID-19.

Speaking on X Factor winner and good friend Darlton Harris' podcast, City Island Podcast, Sarah also confessed that she had bonded a lot with Eugenie during the past last months, and they had both baked a lemon drizzle cake together for the very first time.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have had to postpone their wedding because of COVID-19

"During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married they live away. So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her," she said.

"And, first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic," she added.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been distributing food to frontline workers

She later spoke of Beatrice's nuptials, which were due to take place next week in St James' Palace, where the Princess lives.

"It's sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding. Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine. But I'm missing my other daughter but it's just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else."

It had been thought that Beatrice and Edoardo were self-isolating together in London. Instead, they are at Edoardo's mother Nikki Shale's £1.5million country house near Chipping Norton.