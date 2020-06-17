Kate Middleton's new private secretary has been given an incredible role Hannah Cockburn-Logie joined the Cambridges' team this month

The Duchess of Cambridge's new right-hand woman has been given an incredible role shortly after taking up her post as Kate's private secretary. Hannah Cockburn-Logie has been appointed as a director of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation, according to information from Companies House.

It comes as William, Kate and Prince Harry's former private secretary Anthony James Moxton Lowther-Pinkerton LVO, MBE and Theresa Mary Green have both stepped down from the board and are no longer trustees.

READ: Who's who in Prince William and Kate Middleton's A-team? Their entourage revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess of Cambridge to lead school assembly on Thursday

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hannah took on the role of the Duchess' private secretary at the start of June, and is now responsible for organising Kate's diary and meetings, as well as accompanying her on engagements once lockdown ends. Importantly, Hannah already has a relationship with Kate and her husband, Prince William. She arranged and accompanied the couple on their seven-day tour to India and Bhutan in April 2016.

MORE: 10 events Kate Middleton attended before she became a royal

Kate's former private secretary Catherine Quinn

It has been six months since Kate's former private secretary Catherine Quinn left her position after two years. Catherine was appointed in October 2017, taking over from the royal's former private secretary, Rebecca Priestly, who left her post in 2017 after ten years of service to the royal family.

William and Kate's Royal Foundation was previously a joint charity with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but following their decision to step back from royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan are set to launch their own organisation Archewell in the coming months.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.