Kate Middleton encourages nation to take part in lockdown photography competition - watch video

The Duchess of Cambridge has recorded a new video message in support of her latest passion project, with one week to go until the deadline. Speaking from her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, Kate is encouraging people across the UK to play their part in her Hold Still photography project, which she launched last month in collaboration with her patronage, the National Portrait Gallery.

WATCH: Kate encourages fans to take part in Hold Still

Wearing one of her favourite blue Stella McCartney dresses, the Duchess said: "There have been so many amazing entries to Hold Still over the last few weeks. From families up and down the country showing how they are adapting to life during lockdown, through to some of the most amazing NHS and social care staff who are putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others.

"But it isn't too late to take part. So please take a moment to capture what life is like for you, because together I hope that we can build a lasting illustration of just how our country pulled together during the pandemic. I can't wait to share the final 100 images with you."

One entry called 2 Sleeping Colleagues Unmasked by Jane Roe

Hold Still aims to capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the nation during the coronavirus pandemic. The project focuses on three core themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness.

Members of the public can submit their own photographs until 6pm on Thursday 18 June via the following link: npg.org.uk/hold-still. One hundred shortlisted portraits will then be selected to feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all, hosted by the National Portrait Gallery. Each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise.

To date, over 12,000 images have been submitted to the Hold Still project, with the Duchess sharing some of the entries that she has received so far in her video message. Kate's royal-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, has even submitted her own entry with the camera phone image showing a fellow volunteer smiling as he organises food deliveries for NHS workers at a Surrey mosque.

