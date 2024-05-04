Princess Charlotte debuts tumbling blonde Rapunzel hair - and fans are united

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a brand new photograph of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her 9th birthday on Thursday.

"Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today," penned the royals via their official Instagram account, crediting the photographer as Princess Kate.

Looking angelic in a repeat of clothes from her wardrobe, Charlotte beamed at the camera wearing a denim mini skirt, navy jumper and berry-hued cardigan from Parisian fashion label, Cyrillus. The stylish young royal added navy tights, while a floral pie-crust blouse could be seen beneath her cosy knitwear.

© The Princess of Wales Princess Charlotte on her ninth birthday

Royal fans have no doubt been missing Princess Charlotte this year as she takes time away from the spotlight amid her mother's ongoing cancer treatment.

The Wales family have been keeping a low profile throughout Princess Kate's recovery, meaning Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were absent from the annual Easter service where royal fans typically catch a glimpse of the children.

Delighted royal fans rushed to comment on how Charlotte looked just like Prince William in the new photograph, while many noted how much the young royal had grown since her last public outing.

© Getty Princess Charlotte has been growing her hair

Most striking about the Princess' appearance, however, was the length of her tumbling long hair that fell all the way down to her waist, which sparked a flurry of comments on social media.

"Princess Charlotte's hair is long! And she has grown as well. Every time we see these children, they have changed quite a bit since the last time," penned a fan on Instagram.

"Princess Charlotte has her late grandmother's long blonde hair!" added a royal fan on X, as another wrote: "What a beautiful picture of princess Charlotte. She inherited her Mother’s beautiful hair."

© Getty Images A three-year-old Charlotte wore an adorable half-up style at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

The young royal's Rapunzel-like locks appeared to have been highlighted by the sun, as honey blonde streaks lightened the ends of her naturally wavy tresses.

The Princess wore her hair down and straight, showing off the impressive length of her angelic mane. The last time Princess Charlotte's hair was seen in person was on Christmas Day, when she joined her family at St Mary Magdalene's Church in Sandringham.

© Samir Hussein Princess Charlotte's hair has grown so much since Christmas

Prince William's daughter wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, with plaits at the front section of her hair. At the time, the royal's hair was clipped at the middle of her back, meaning it's grown significantly in the five months Charlotte has been out of the spotlight.