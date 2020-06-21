It was double the celebrations for Prince William on Sunday as he celebrated not only his 38th birthday, but Father's Day as well. The Duke of Cambridge received a sweet public message on his special day by his dad Prince Charles, who shared a photo of the pair of them together via the Clarence House Instagram page, which had been taken in December by the Duchess of Cambridge. Alongside the picture, he wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Cambridge today!" The photo credit then stated: "This new picture of The Prince of Wales and his son was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge last December."Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Beautiful photo showing so much love," while another wrote: "Charles is such a great dad."

William is currently isolating with Kate and their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at their country home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The royal's birthday is the third to have been celebrated during lockdown, with both Louis and Charlotte turning another year older in April and May.

No doubt the family will make sure William has a lovely day. On the eve of his birthday, Kensington Palace released two new photos of the future King and his three children to mark the occasion, which were taken by budding photographer Kate. The pictures were taken in the garden at their country home. In one photo, William and his children were posing on a tree-swing which was a wedding gift to the royal couple in 2011, and in the second image, George, Charlotte and Louis playfully clamber on top of their father as he lies grinning on the ground.

The royal family have been keeping in touch with each other via video calls during the lockdown. Charles recently spoke of his sadness at missing his loved-ones during an interview for the Sky News programme After The Pandemic: Our New World. He said: "You really want to give people a hug. Well I haven't seen my father for a long time. He's going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I've been doing the Facetime, is all very well but…."

