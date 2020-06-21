Lady Louise Windsor looks so grown up in new pictures during day out with Prince Edward The Queen's youngest granddaughter enjoyed spending the afternoon horse riding with her dad

Lady Louise Windsor is following in the Queen's footsteps as a keen horse rider, and was pictured over the weekend going for a ride with her dad Prince Edward. The 16-year-old was seen cantering around the grounds of Windsor with her father, dressed in a pink polo shirt and purple jodhpurs, as well as a protective back brace and helmet. This was the first time the teenager had been seen since March, when she joined her dad, mum the Countess of Wessex, and younger brother James Viscount Severn outside their home to clap for the carers and other key workers who have been fighting against coronavirus.

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Lady Louise Windsor

This isn't the first time Louise and Edward have been pictured horse riding. Before the pandemic, the pair were often seen out with their horses on the grounds of Windsor Castle with the Queen. Louise has even competed in the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers, much to the delight of her family.

Edward and Sophie have been isolating with their children at their home in Bagshot Park, Surrey, during the coronavirus pandemic. While the royal couple have kept Louise and James out of the spotlight for the majority of their childhoods, and now that they are older, they are being seen more and more in the public eye. While talking to The Sunday Times at the beginning of May, Sophie revealed that she has high hopes for her daughter's future, revealing that "she's quite clever" and would probably go to university.

Sophie also gave an insight into her children's relationship with their grandmother, the Queen, who lives nearby in Windsor. "I guess not everyone's grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother," she said.

Louise and James have been kept out of the public eye for the majority of their childhoods and are only seen at major events, such as Trooping the Colour and royal weddings. However, Louise has been taking part in a number of engagements with her mum over the past few years now that she is older, and was even in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 when she celebrated her 16th birthday.

