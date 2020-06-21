Fans can't get over Princess Charlotte's resemblance to this royal relative in new photo The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two new photos of their family over the weekend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans this weekend after releasing not one, but two new photos of their young family to mark Father's Day and Prince William's birthday on Sunday. In the pictures, William is captured outside in the garden at Anmer Hall with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The pictures captured a lot of attention after being posted on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account, with followers, in particular, commenting on Charlotte's appearance.

Many couldn't believe just how much the five-year-old looked like her late grandmother, Princess Diana. One wrote: "Princess Charlotte's smile looks so much like Princess Diana's," while another commented: "Charlotte resembles Princess Diana in this picture. It's the first time I've seen a resemblance." A third added: "What a gorgeous family."

Fans also commented on just how happy and relaxed William looked. The doting dad opened up about fatherhood and how it has changed him during an appearance on When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust in 2016. The royal said: "I’m a lot more emotional than I used to be. I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father."

"Just because you realize how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective. The idea of not being around to see your children grow up [is horrible]," added William, who lost his mother when he was 15.

William and Kate have been isolating with their children at their country home in Norfolk since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. During an interview with BBC Breakfast in April, the royal couple opened up about homeschooling, and admitted that they had even kept their children in the dark about the Easter holidays so that they could continue their routine during the break.

The Cambridges have been staying at Anmer Hall during the coronavirus lockdown

Chatting to host Tina Daheley, Kate said: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean." William described home-schooling as "fun", while Kate added it was "challenging" ensuring their children maintain their education while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal mum-of-three added: "The children have got such stamina I don't know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day. So you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day - they have had a lovely time - but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that's for sure."

