Prince Charles has shared two special photos on the official Clarence House Instagram account to mark Father's Day, including ones with his two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William. In the snapshot, the trio are smiling, dressed in matching polo shirts. The picture was taken at the Cirencester Park Polo Cup in 2004, and was accompanied by the message: "Whether you are a Father, a Dad, a Daddy or a Pa, wishing you a Happy Father's Day!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wishing your highness a lovely Father's Day," while another wrote: "Lovely photo of the Prince of Wales and his two sons!"

The photo of Charles and his sons was one of the two pictures that were posted by Clarence House to mark Father's Day. The second image was of the future King as a little boy with his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip, and younger sister Princess Anne, which had been taken in 1951.

Charles wasn't the only royal to share pictures to mark Father's Day. On Saturday, William delighted royal fans after posting two new photos of himself with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Not only was the Duke celebrating Father's Day, but his birthday too. The pictures were taken in the grounds of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where the Cambridges have been isolating since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In one photo, William and his children were posing on a tree-swing which was a wedding gift to the royal couple in 2011, and in the second image, George, Charlotte and Louis playfully clamber on top of their father as he lies grinning on the ground. As with tradition, the pictures had been taken by budding photographer Kate.

The royal family have been keeping in touch with each other via video calls during the lockdown. Charles recently spoke of his sadness at missing his loved-ones during an interview for the Sky News programme After The Pandemic: Our New World. He said: "You really want to give people a hug. Well I haven't seen my father for a long time. He's going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I've been doing the Facetime, is all very well but…."

