Sarah Ferguson has unveiled her most striking lockdown look to date! The Duchess of York pulled out all the stops for an installment of Storytime with Fergie and Friends at the weekend, which saw her reading The Wheels on the Bus, with a special guest appearance by her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Sarah Ferguson dressed up to read The Wheels on the Bus

Ahead of the event, Sarah took to Instagram to reveal her costume. Pictured at home in the Royal Lodge, the mum-of-two posed in a bus conductor's hat, which she teamed with a pale blue blouse, as she sat at her table with the book, a toy London bus and three cuddly toys.

Sarah, 60, launched her YouTube storytelling show for children at the start of lockdown and has been faithfully showing up at 4pm every day to read children a story. Her celebrity friends, including Wilnelia Forsyth, Cressida Bonas, Poppy Jamie and Tessy Antony De Nassau have also lent their voice acting talents in honour of the great cause.

Earlier this month, Sarah shared a very rare photo of her late father, Major Ronald Ferguson, in honour of Father's Day. The Duchess remained close to her dad until his death in 2003. Ronald married her mother Susan Wright on 17 January in 1956 before they welcomed their two daughters. They divorced in 1974 and both remarried, with Ronald becoming a father to three more children.

Sarah with Prince Andrew and their two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah has been isolating at Royal Lodge in Windsor since the start of lockdown. The Windsor property has been home to the Duke of York since the death of the Queen Mother in 2002, and is a Grade II-listed property. Sarah has lived at the residence with ex-husband Prince Andrew since their divorce in 1996, with the former couple managing to maintain a close friendship.

Sarah and Andrew's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, is also isolating at the Royal Lodge with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice, meanwhile, is self-isolating with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at his mother Nikki Shale's 1.5million country home near Chipping Norton.