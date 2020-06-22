Sarah Ferguson was among the many who paid tribute to their loved ones on Father's Day. Taking to her social media pages on Sunday, the 60-year-old shared a rare black-and-white photo of her late father, Major Ronald Ferguson, to mark the special day. "Happy Father's Day, my dearest Dads #fathersday," she simply wrote in the caption.

Prince Harry's school friend Alexander Gilkes was quick to respond to the post, writing: "Very fond memories of your wonderful father." Sarah, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, remained close to her dad until his death in 2003. Ronald married her mother Susan Wright on 17 January in 1956 before they welcomed their two daughters. They divorced in 1974 and both remarried, with Ronald becoming a father to three more children.

Elsewhere, Sarah's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her father Prince Andrew and father-in-law George Brooksbank. "Happy Father's Day to my father and father-in-law and to all fathers celebrating today and everyday... Xx," she wrote alongside two never-before-seen pictures.

The first photo was from her childhood and showed her and her dad, Prince Andrew, sitting outside and drinking out of matching blue plastic cups, while the second snap showed her father-in-law lined up for a photo with the rest of his family, including Eugenie and her husband Jack.

Like her sister Princess Beatrice, Eugenie has always been close to both her parents. Sarah and Andrew have remained living together at their family home, The Lodge, in Windsor since their divorce in 1996, and have been pictured together many times at events.