Sarah, Duchess of York shared some exciting news with her fans at the weekend – her elder daughter, Princess Beatrice, will be the special guest on her YouTube show on Saturday afternoon! Sarah launched the storytelling show for children at the start of lockdown and has been faithfully showing up at 4pm every day to read children a story.

On Saturday morning, Sarah took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself wearing a bus conductor's hat and glasses and holding a red toy bus in one hand a book in the other. She captioned the picture: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be reading The Wheels on the Bus by Yu-hsuan Huang and my guest friend is Beatrice #storytimewithfergieandfriends #childrensbooks #books #stories."

Her fans were quick to share their excitement, with some simply expressing their approval by posting rows of hearts. Others commented: "This has brightened a dull weathered day, loving the stories," "You are brilliant Sarah," and: "Ooh, so happy to read that Beatrice will be finally read a book for #storytimewithfergieandfriends. By the way, you’re incredible!!" Another enthused: "All aboard!"

Beatrice will be appearing by video link as she and her mother aren't spending lockdown together, but they will no doubt be in regular contact, as both Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, are very close to both their parents.

Sarah reads stories for children every day on YouTube

Earlier this month, Sarah marked Global Parent Day by sharing a sweet throwback photo with both of her daughters, which she captioned: "To be a parent, is to never forget you were once a child or a teenager. So on this day of Global Parent Day... think united with love and understanding #globaldayofparents."

Eugenie has already appeared on the mum-of-two's YouTube show, and Sarah's celebrity friends, including Wilnelia Forsyth, Cressida Bonas, Poppy Jamie and Tessy Antony De Nassau have also lent their voice acting talents in honour of the great cause. And that's not all Sarah has been doing to help during the pandemic – alongside Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, the down-to-earth royal has also been delivering food parcels and care packages to NHS staff at London hospitals.

