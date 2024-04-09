Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Telling sign King Charles was going to open private home Balmoral to the public - exclusive
The telling sign King Charles was going to open his private home Balmoral to the public

Princess Diana's astrologer Debbie Frank predicted the monarch's move

2 minutes ago
King Charles III meets estate staff and members of the public as he leaves after attending a church service in the village of Crathie, near Balmoral
Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
King Charles' Scottish residence Balmoral Castle is opening to the public for the first time this summer, with tickets having sold out in 24 hours.

It is all part of the King's plan to make the palaces more accessible to members of the public – and something that Princess Diana's astrologer and confidante Debbie Frank predicted earlier this year.

Writing exclusively for HELLO!, Debbie noted: "His role as King of country and commonwealth requires modernisation. 2024 is a pivot point for Charles himself, as he finds his feet in a world of change.

Balmoral castle
Balmoral is opening to the public this summer

"As a Scorpio, the sign of re-birth and transformation, King Charles most probably longed for his reign to be seen as a regenerative force for the UK.  

"In addition, powerful Pluto is squaring Charles's Moon for most of 2024, so there's a real need to dig deep and change some of the patterns of royal life, particularly when it comes to royal residences – some of which will be shed or used very differently."

Indeed, Balmoral Castle, which was the late Queen's favourite royal residence and was where she was said to be her "happiest", is opening to the public for the first time since the castle was completed in 1855.

Guided tours are being held from July 1 to August 4, before Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for their summer break in Scotland, with each group restricted to ten people.

Tickets for the "castle interior tour", priced £100 or £150 with afternoon tea included, were limited to 40 tickets per day but have sold out.

King Charles wearing kilt at gates of Balmoral© Getty
Charles always spends his summer break in Scotland

Located over 50,000 remote acres in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the idyllic estate has long been a deeply private retreat for the royal family. It affords them a great deal of privacy, with the family enjoying walks, picnics, fishing, and barbecues.

News of the King's decision to open the previously unseen wings of the castle may, therefore, come as a surprise to royal fans. 

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's private lunch with King Charles amid cancer announcement

The late Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter told HELLO!: "She has been going there regularly from the middle to the end of July right through to the beginning of October since she came to the throne.

"It's just home from home, a place where she can just get away from it all, putting her feet up and give her the chance to just enjoy two months of holiday."

Charles and Harry at Balmoral© Getty
The Scottish residence holds many happy memories for the royals

However, the Scottish residence does hold bittersweet memories for Charles and his family. 

It was where Prince William and Prince Harry learnt of their mother Princess Diana's death in 1997 and it was also the place where the late Queen took her final breath in September 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

