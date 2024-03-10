King Charles and Queen Camilla share heartfelt message on Mother's Day

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a touching message to mark Mother's Day in the UK on Sunday.

The royal family's Instagram account posted a throwback image of a young Charles sweetly kissing his mother's hand after she presented him with a prize at polo.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla posted a version of this sweet throwback photo

The caption read: "Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday".

The special day also coincides with the Duke of Edinburgh's 60th birthday with the King appointing Edward to the Order of the Thistle. Joining the order alongside Edward are Baroness Sue Black, a forensic anthropologist, academic and life peer; Baroness Helena Kennedy, a barrister and life peer; and Sir Geoff Palmer, a professor and human rights activist.

Sunday was no doubt a bittersweet day for Charles and his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward as they remembered their late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Late Majesty passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral on 8 September 2022, having celebrated the 70th year of her reign earlier that year.

The King, 75, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, carried out in-person meetings at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

Charles sat down with Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, in the palace's private audience room on Tuesday ahead of Budget day.

© Getty King Charles met with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday

The following day, the monarch received incoming Algerian ambassador Nourredine Yazid and the ambassador for Mauritania, Samba Mamadou Ba, who presented their credentials. Charles also spoke with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau via call from his desk.

On Thursday, the King held an audience with the High Commissioner of Jamaica, Alexander Williams.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla will resume her royal duties this coming week after taking a short break.

Her Majesty, 76, will be joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday 11 March.