Meghan Markle is distantly related to Winston Churchill

The Duchess of Sussex may have married into the royal family, but they aren't her only high-profile relatives. According to MyHeritage, Meghan is distantly related to former British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, who was in power between 1940 to 1945, and again from 1951 to 1955. The pair are sixth cousins, five times removed. The mother-of-one and Winston were both related to a man named Zachariah Howe, who was born in Massachusetts, but a descendant of British settlers who were from Essex. What's more, Meghan also shares relatives with famous British playwright, William Shakespeare, who is her fifth cousin 13 times removed.

Currently, Meghan is isolating in LA with Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie. The family relocated to the States at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, and are residing in Tyler Perry's mansion.

The couple have been enjoying settling into their new life with their son, and celebrated their first Fourth of July in America together on Saturday.

On Monday, Meghan will be joining more high-profile personalities, as she will be working with former First Lady Michelle Obama and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, at a three-day virtual event to achieve gender equality worldwide. Meghan will be one of the guest speakers at the event, Girl Up Global Leadership Summit, which takes place from 13 to 15 July.

We can expect to see a lot more of Meghan and Harry in the next few months, as the couple recently signed on with a high-profile agency in the United States for speaking engagements, the Harry Walker Agency, who represent Michelle and Barack Obama and Hillary and Bill Clinton.

It's understood that they will be engaging in keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums in future. Harry and Meghan will reportedly continue to focus on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns.

