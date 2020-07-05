Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate special milestone with baby son Archie The royal couple have been living in LA since the start of the lockdown

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had an incredibly eventful year, and over the weekend they marked a new milestone with their young family. The royal couple celebrated their first Fourth of July living in America. Since the beginning of the lockdown in March, Prince Harry and Meghan have been residing in Tyler Perry's £15million mansion in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, with their one-year-old son Archie. While they have been keeping a low profile since moving to the United States, the Sussexes will no doubt have honoured the occasion in a special way. Last year, Meghan marked Independence Day with her friend Serena Williams. The former Suits actress was pictured watching the star defeat Kaja Juvan in the second round of the Wimbledon tournament.

VIDEO: Take a look inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's temporary LA home

At the start of the month, Meghan gave a rare statement following the announcement that the September issue of British Vogue magazine, which she guest-edited, had been awarded The Diversity Initiative of the Year Award at the PPA Awards. The special September issue also holds a Vogue record; it is the fastest-selling issue in the magazine's 104-year history, selling out in under ten days.

"I'm honoured to have this very special issue recognised," Meghan, 38, said of the award. "Creating Forces for Change with Edward was an opportunity to have the September Issue of Vogue reflect the world as we see it - beautiful and strong in its diversity. Huge congratulations to Edward who helped bring this to light, and for his additional honour of being awarded 'best editor' by PPA."

We can expect to see a lot more of Meghan and Harry in the next few months, as the couple recently signed on with a high-profile agency in the United States for speaking engagements, the Harry Walker Agency, who represent Michelle and Barack Obama and Hillary and Bill Clinton.

It's understood that the couple will be engaging in keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums in future. Harry and Meghan will reportedly continue to focus on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns.

