Princess Eugenie has dedicated a moving post to four incredible men who are currently running 240 miles, from Liverpool to London, in a bid to raise money for James' Place, a centre for men in suicidal crisis.

The centre was set up by Clare Milford Haven in memory of her son and Eugenie's friend James Wentworth-Stanley, who took his own life at the age of 21 in 2006.

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie visibly moved by fundraising grandmother at virtual awards

The royal hailed the "inspirational" runners, and also dedicated a section of her post to the shocking statistics surrounding suicide among men under the age of 50, writing: "Suicide is the leading cause of death of men under the age of 50, access to the right support can change this."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie team up for video

The Princess also told her followers that the cause was "extremely close" to her heart, and revealed that so far, James' Place, which opened in 2018, has "supported over 300 men in their darkest moments".

MORE: When royals can't help but cry in public - from Kate Middleton to the Queen

Eugenie shared the photo on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption

MORE: The Countess of Wessex makes surprise visit to local Surrey pub

Eugenie's full post read: "During these unprecedented times there have been so many incredible stories of people achieving amazing things in support of much needed charities.

"Today, I wanted to highlight four inspirational men @theworldrun2020 who are in the midst of a 240 mile run from Liverpool to London, they are looking to complete in 8 days. That’s over a marathon a day!

"They have taken on this mammoth challenge for a cause extremely close to my heart @jamesplaceuk James’ Place offers life-saving support for men in a suicidal crisis. Since their first centre opened in Liverpool in 2018, they have supported over 300 men in their darkest moments. These guys are now running in order to help fund the opening of the second James’ Place in Hackney, London.

"Suicide is the leading cause of death of men under the age of 50, access to the right support can change this.

"I just wanted to give a massive shout out and hats off to these amazing guys for taking on this challenge and raising vital funds for James' Place."

The 30-year-old's followers praised Eugenie for her post and for raising awareness of such a vital subject.

"God bless you, Princess Eugenie," wrote one, with another adding: "Well done Princess Eugenie for publicising this."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.