Princess Eugenie has shared a photo of her back scar to mark International Scoliosis Awareness Day.

In the caption of the beautiful image, the Princess explained that she had chosen to share her scar in a bid to encourage others out there to share their own.

The royal's full message read: "Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day. I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who's gone through something similar to share theirs with me. Let's be proud of our scars! I'd love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share."

Eugenie shared the photo on Instagram

Speaking to the Telegraph in 2018, Eugenie revealed how the scar from her life-changing operation inspired her stunning wedding dress design.

"After one or two initial meetings where I said I wanted to show my back and scar, we had a fitting and in their first attempt at the shape and design of the dress, they got me and the vision in one," explained the Princess.

She added: "From there, we realised that the back of the dress was the centre point and a veil would take away from the scar and the beautiful design they had created."

Eugenie was told she would have to have life-changing surgery on her back when she was 12 years old. She had titanium added to her spine to rebuild it as a result of a curvature.

Talking about the trauma before having the procedure, the 30-year-old said: "There are so many emotions and worries that go thundering through your head. Will I be able to play sports, or will I look the same, or will I miss a lot of school and be behind? I remember being angry about not being able to run and play."

The Princess is now a patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital.

