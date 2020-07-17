The Queen shares touching throwback photo with the Duchess of Cornwall to mark Camilla's birthday Lovely memories for the monarch and her daughter-in-law

The Queen shared a touching photo with the Duchess of Cornwall on the royal family's social media accounts to mark her daughter-in-law's 73rd birthday on Friday. The image shows Her Majesty and Camilla smiling at one another as they hold bouquets of colourful flowers.

READ: See Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet birthday message for Camilla

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles and Camilla attend first in-person engagement since lockdown

The monarch looks elegant in a pale pink ensemble, while Camilla wears a ruffled jacket over a purple floral jacket. The photo was taken during a visit to Dumfries House in Scotland in 2014, where the Duchess of Cornwall is formally known as the Duchess of Rothesay. The caption read: "Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday! Her Royal Highness turns 73 today."

The Queen wasn't the only member of the royal family to send public birthday wishes to Camilla – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared their own birthday tribute. Prince William and Kate shared a photo of them laughing with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a joint visit to Loughborough in February. They wrote: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall!"

Ahead of Camilla's birthday on Friday, Clarence House released a new photo of the Duchess to mark the occasion. The image was taken in the garden of Prince Charles and Camilla's London residence, Clarence House. The Duchess looked lovely in an electric blue dress with zip-up detailing by go-to designer Anna Valentine, accessorising with a pair of statement pearl earrings, as she beamed at the camera.

MORE: The sweet story behind Duchess Camilla's stunning blue birthday outfit

Camilla was born on 17 July 1947 to parents Major Bruce Shand and Rosalind Cubitt. She married her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, with whom she has two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. The couple later divorced in 1995.

Camilla married Prince Charles in Windsor in April 2005 when she became the Duchess of Cornwall and the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.