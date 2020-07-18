Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been inundated with messages of congratulations since their wedding on Friday morning - but also one very gorgeous gift that has now been revealed.

Just hours after their surprise wedding was announced, the newlyweds received a stunning present from florist Martyn Crossley, who has had the privilege to supply flowers which have been presented to The Queen and other members of the royal family over the years.

A look at the gorgeus arrangement send to the bride

The Windsor-based florist uploaded a picture of a stunning bouquet of flowers and explained why he had chosen to give the bride that specific arrangement.

"Flowers for Royal bride Princess Beatrice of York after her marriage to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this morning in Windsor Great Park," he captioned the gorgeous shot.

His followers were delighted with the purple and pink arrangement, with one asking which flowers he had specifically chosen.

"Very English garden flowers in the Princess' favourite colours. The flowers included Peonies, Scabious, Eustoma, Stocks, Dahlia. Alchemila, Phlox, Alstrameria and Stocks with Eucalyptus foliage," he revealed.

Other fans were left wondering if the bouquet had actually been her official wedding one or they had been part of a centrepiece, Martyn was quick to clarify: "These were a wedding gift to the bride after the ceremony."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo surprised royal fans as they tied the knot on Friday morning at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, having been forced to postpone their May wedding due to COVID-19.

Only 20 guests attended the intimate nuptials

In a statement, the palace said: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."