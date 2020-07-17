Princess Beatrice will use a different name now that she is married The royal tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday morning

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday morning at Windsor Castle and life is about to change for Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's eldest daughter.

Not only has she now inherited titles from her husband's side of the family, becoming an Italian 'Contessa' or 'Nobile Donna' (noble woman), but from now on she will no longer be styled as Princess Beatrice of York.

Following the nuptials, just like her sister Princess Eugenie did after her 2018 wedding, Beatrice will drop "of York" and be styled as HRH Princess Beatrice.

HELLO! spoke to Marlene Koenig, expert on British and European royalty, who revealed the reasons why.

"It is a 'tradition' that began with Princess Alexandra of Kent in 1963, when she married the Hon. Angus Ogilvy, younger son of the Earl of Airlie. She dropped of Kent and became HRH Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Mrs. Angus Ogilvy after the wedding. When Angus was created a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in December 1988, Alexandra became styled as HRH Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy," she explained. "Princess Eugenie is HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank and I expect Beatrice to be styled as HRH Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi," Marlene clarified.

The royal couple had previously postponed their May wedding due to COVID-19

As for how their future children will be known as, Marlene added: "The children will have their father's surname as the children will take their rank from their dad."

The Queen's granddaughter surprised royal fans as she tied the knot with fiancé Edoardo at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in an intimate ceremony, having been forced to postpone their May wedding due to COVID-19.

In a statement, the palace said: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."