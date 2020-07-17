Sarah Ferguson has made her first appearance following the news that her daughter, Princess Beatrice, secretly married her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor on Friday 17 July.

The mother-of-the-bride didn't let a royal wedding – even her daughter's – stop her from sharing her usual Storytime with Fergie and Friends on her YouTube channel, in which she reads a children's story alongside special guests.

Friday's instalment, which was pre-recorded so it's likely she will have been able to enjoy the day fully with her daughter and her new son-in-law, featured Sarah drawing baby elephants alongside cartoonist and illustrator David Williams. "This is fun," she said in the short clip.

Sarah had earlier reminded her followers on Instagram to tune into the video, but many royal fans instead couldn't resist congratulating her on officially welcoming Edoardo into the family. One wrote: "Many congratulations on the wedding of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo. Wonderful news. You must be very pleased x."

"Congratulations to you all today! What a wonderful day I'm sure you're having xx," came a second response.

Princess Beatrice and her fiance married in secret on Friday

News of Beatrice and Edoardo's nuptials was confirmed on Friday, with a palace statement reading: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

