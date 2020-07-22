The small detail in Prince George's birthday photo that shows Kate Middleton is a laid-back mum The Duchess of Cambridge took the pictures herself

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge proudly released two new photographs in celebration of Prince George's seventh birthday – but there was one small detail that the majority of royal fans totally missed. In the first image, which shows the little Prince posing against a pale blue door, a broken button is clearly visible on his khaki polo shirt.

MORE: Doting grandfather Prince Charles shares birthday message for Prince George

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George's Cutest Moments 2020

It's likely that photographer mum Kate was aware of the wardrobe mishap – but she made the decision to release the image regardless. Indeed, it is in keeping with the relaxed and informal feel of the photographs, and, of course, is reflective of her fun-loving little boy, who enjoys to play as much as any seven year old.

MORE: Inside Kate Middleton's family album: see her photos of George, Charlotte and Louis

A broken button is visible in Prince George's birthday photo

Both William and Kate are known for their hands-on approach to parenting. The Duchess has spoken candidly on a number of occasions about caring for her brood, admitting that at times it can be a struggle. During an interview for the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in February, Kate opened up about one very common parenting topic - mum guilt.

MORE: Relatable Kate! All the times the Duchess has spoken candidly about parenting struggles

Asked if she ever experienced pangs of 'mum guilt' herself, the Duchess, who has a nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, replied: "Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying. Yes – all the time.

Duchess Kate is a keen and talented photographer

"There's such a pull, but I am such a hands-on mum, and whatever you're doing you want to make sure you're doing the uttermost best job you can for your children."

MORE: Inside the Queen's playhouse for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and more

She continued: "And you know, even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton Admits Guilt Over Homeschooling Lie To Prince George And Princess Charlotte

"But no, it's a constant challenge, you hear it time and time again from mums. Even mums who aren't necessarily working, aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life – there's always something."

MORE: Kate Middleton talks sibling rivalry between Prince George and Prince Louis

The Duchess, 38, added: "And always sort of questioning your own decisions, and your own judgements, and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby."