The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed there's already a bit of healthy competition between her three children. As Kate, 38, helped to create a new garden at The Nook, a children's hospice near Norwich, last Thursday, she revealed that Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, were having a sunflower-growing competition at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

WATCH: Kate creates a new garden at children's hospice

Kate, dressed in a floral dress from Faithfull The Brand, said: "The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers, Louis's is winning so George is a little grumpy about that!"

Prince George appears to have inherited Prince William and Kate's renowned competitive streak, with the pair teasing one another in public during head-to-head activities, such as last year's sailing race off the Isle of Wight. The Duke poked fun at his wife as she was handed a giant wooden spoon when her team placed last in the King's Cup regatta.

Like thousands of children around the UK, George and Charlotte are being homeschooled during the coronavirus lockdown. The pair attend Thomas's Battersea school in London, where George is currently in Year 2 and Charlotte started in Reception last September.

William with George, Charlotte and Louis at Anmer Hall

The Duchess of Cambridge released a series of adorable family photos earlier this month to mark William's 38th birthday and Father's Day, both of which fell on 21 June. The sweet snaps show the Duke on the family's outdoor swing, surrounded by his three children, with youngest Louis sitting on his father's lap. The other two images showed the children giggling hysterically as they clambered over their dad.

William and Kate have revealed several anecdotes about how they've been keeping their young family in lockdown when they're not studying. During a trip to a local bakery in King's Lynn, the Duke revealed: "I've done a little bit of baking. The children have been attacking the kitchen and it's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere. Catherine's been doing quite a bit of baking."

