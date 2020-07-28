After secretly tying the knot just over a week ago, Princess Beatrice became the first stepmum among the younger generation of the British royal family. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at all the royals who have formed a close bond with their stepchildren.

Princess Beatrice

The royal's 36-year-old husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a son named Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang. The four-year-old played a huge role in the surprise royal wedding by acting as his father's best man and pageboy. The wedding, which was held at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park on 17 July, is said to have had around 20 guests.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles holding little Eliza at the 2011 royal wedding

After Prince Charles tied the knot with Camilla in 2005, the royal became a stepfather to Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles. They are the Duchess of Cornwall's children from her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. There's no denying that the family share a strong bond as Laura was among the guests at Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011. Her daughter Eliza even had a starring role at the royal wedding, as one of the bridesmaids, and joined the royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

The Duchess of Cornwall

Like Charles, Camilla became a stepparent in 2005. The mother-of-two has also developed a good relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry, along with the Duchess of Cambridge. Following their 2005 nuptials, Harry expressed his gratitude that Camilla has "made our father very happy" - and it is a sentiment that appears to have lasted.

Princess Marie of Denmark

Princess Marie, who is married to Prince Joachim of Denmark, has two children called Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, as well as two stepchildren, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix, from Joachim's first marriage to Alexandra, the Countess of Frederiksborg.

The Danish royals are holidaying in France together

Earlier this month, Prince Joachim and his family shared photos from their summer holiday in France, including one which showed him sat outside with his children. Cementing their close relationship, the family also marked Prince Felix's 18th birthday together.

Crown Prince Haakon

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway married Crown Prince Haakon in August 2001 at Oslo Cathedral. At the time, she was already a mother to her son, Marius Borg Høiby, from her previous relationship with advertising executive Morten Borg. Marius' two half-siblings, sister Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 16, and brother Prince Sverre Magnus, 14, who are both heirs to the Norwegian throne – however, Marius still gets plenty of royal treatment and has been unofficially adopted by the Norwegian court.

