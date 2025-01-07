Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's sweet accents heard in rare emotional video

Meghan Markle has shared a deeply personal tribute following the loss of her pet dog, Guy, and in doing so, she gave fans an intimate and rare glimpse into family life with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a moving video montage posted on her newly launched Instagram account, @meghan, the Duchess of Sussex included a series of never-before-seen photos and clips of Guy over the years.

But it was an unexpected detail that truly touched royal fans—Archie’s sweet singing voices and strong American, accents along with his younger sister Lilibet, could be heard in the background of one particularly tender moment.

The last time the Sussex children’s voices were publicly heard was in 2023 when they sang "Happy Birthday" to their grandfather, King Charles. Archie's American accent was first heard in Harry and Meghan's headline-making Netflix docuseries, released in December 2022.

This time, their voices could be heard while Archie walked Guy, marking a special moment between the young prince and the dog who had been by Meghan’s side through so many milestones.

Alongside the touching montage, Meghan penned a heartfelt tribute, revealing just how much Guy meant to her. "In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love," she wrote.

"They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for."

The video featured a mix of images from different chapters of Meghan’s life, from her days filming Suits to her engagement and wedding to Harry, and finally, her transition into motherhood. Through it all, Guy was there—a loyal companion who provided both comfort and joy during her most transformative years.

"If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him—and on The Tig too," Meghan reflected. "He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

She also shared the heartbreaking challenges Guy faced in the latter years of his life, recalling a devastating accident that left veterinarians doubting whether he would ever walk again. But thanks to world-renowned veterinary surgeon Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick, who refused to give up on him, Guy made a remarkable recovery.

"He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it," Meghan wrote.

"H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end. I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in Toronto, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so."

The video’s release comes just ahead of Meghan’s highly anticipated new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on January 15. The Duchess acknowledged that viewers will catch glimpses of Guy in the upcoming episodes and hopes they will understand just how much he meant to her.

"Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss," she shared. "I think you may fall a little bit in love too."

Her words carried a deep emotional weight, as she described the immeasurable grief of losing a beloved pet. "I have cried too many tears to count—the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too."

Ending her tribute with a final message to Guy, she wrote, "Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know. As ever, Meghan" and added the hashtag "#adoptdontshop"—a nod to her long-standing advocacy for pet adoption.