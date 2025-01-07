Princess Kate's incredible birthday tradition she's likely to pass down to Princess Charlotte

The Princess of Wales will mark her 43rd birthday on 9 January, and over the years she has received some incredible gifts from her family.

And given that Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, followed the tradition for their second daughter, Pippa Matthews, it's likely to be something that the Princess of Wales will choose to give to her nine-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, for her milestone birthday in future.

Kate has reportedly received some beautiful jewellery from her husband, Prince William, in the over two decades they've been together, the Middletons started the tradition for their daughter's 18th birthday.

The Princess' younger brother, James Middleton, recalled in his book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life: "Throughout my teens, my two obsessions, with dogs and all things mechanical, flourish. Weeks before I am due to turn 18, in the spring of 2005, my father asks what I'd like for my birthday.

"He gives me a choice: a little second-hand Peugeot 206 or a dilapidated and ancient tractor. A tractor? Yes, he knows in his heart that I'll choose the quirky option - and I do."

James continued: "Dad and I load it onto the trailer. As we drive back to Berkshire, passing through lanes glowing with wildflowers, I can't help but reflect on how thrilled I am with my gift."

© Getty Charlotte turns ten in May

And speaking fondly of his sisters' milestone birthdays, he remembered: "Catherine and Pippa were given beautiful jewellery for their 18th birthdays, but mine is a tractor."

While James did not share further details of Kate's birthday jewels from her parents, the Middletons are renowned for their fine taste.

© Getty Kate's wedding earrings were a bespoke gift from her parents

Carole and Michael gifted their daughter diamond earrings they commissioned from Robinson Pelham on her wedding day in 2011, which featured oak leaves, inspired by the Middleton family's coat of arms.

Bizarre gift

Kate also debuted a new pair of topaz earrings from the jewellers on Christmas Day 2024, widely thought to have been a gift from her husband William.

But the Prince hasn't always got it right when it comes to present buying, as he admitted himself on Peter Crouch's podcast in 2020.

© Getty Kate debuted new topaz earrings on Christmas Day

When the former England footballer confessed to buying his wife Abbey Clancy a raincoat three years running, William then admitted: "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that.

"That was early on in the courtship, that was - think that sealed the deal," and with Peter laughing, he added: "It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time."

