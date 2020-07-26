The Duchess of Sussex tied the knot to Prince Harry in a star-studded royal wedding in Windsor Castle in 2017, which was attended by everyone from the Queen to David and Victoria Beckham. The day was bittersweet for Meghan, as her dad Thomas Markle was absent from her special day. According to new book, Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the former Suits actress distracted herself from her family problems on the eve of her wedding by FaceTiming her friend from the bath. While Thomas wasn't in attendance on his daughter's big day, Meghan walked down the aisle with proud father-in-law Prince Charles.

In May, Harry and Meghan celebrated their second wedding anniversary in LA, where they relocated to at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple marked the occasion in private, but no doubt did something special to mark the day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018

According to PEOPLE, Meghan, who has impeccable handwriting and was once a freelance calligrapher, wrote out their wedding speech and framed it for Harry for their first anniversary in 2019.

The couple had an extra reason to celebrate last year, as not only was it their first anniversary, but just weeks before they had welcomed their son, Archie Harrison.

Currently, Harry, Meghan and Archie are temporarily living in a £15million mansion owned by Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA. The couple were previously living in Canada, where they moved to for a few months after leaving the UK at the beginning of the year.

Meghan FaceTimed her friend in the bath on the eve of her wedding day

While the couple are keeping a low profile as they adjust to life in the States, we can expect to see a lot more of Meghan and Harry in the next few months, as they recently signed on with a high-profile agency for speaking engagements, the Harry Walker Agency, who represent Michelle and Barack Obama and Hillary and Bill Clinton.

It's understood that the couple will be engaging in keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums in future. Harry and Meghan will reportedly continue to focus on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns.

