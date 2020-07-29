Meghan Markle questioned over personalised necklace - details The former actress wore the necklace in December 2016, when she was dating Prince Harry

New royal biography Finding Freedom has revealed a lot of unknown facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance and life after their 2018 wedding.

During the past week, in excerpts shared in The Times, we've found out about the wonderful gifts Prince Harry gave Prince George and Princess Charlotte back in 2017 as well as the flowers that Kate sent to Meghan for her birthday.

MORE: Will the Fab Four reunite at this upcoming wedding?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in Los Angeles

We've also discovered that Harry used to have a private Instagram account and what Meghan did the night before her wedding.

And now, in a new excerpt from the book written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it has been revealed the Duchess of Sussex was cautioned over a personalised necklace she was pictured wearing whilst dating Harry.

In December 2016, whilst Meghan was still living in Canada and filming her hit TV show Suits, the star was snapped wearing a £164 delicate 14-carat gold chain bearing the initials "H" and "M". This piece of jewellery is an important piece of history in their relationship as at the time it confirmed to the world that the couple were indeed dating – and it was serious.

Whilst these pictures of the former actress excited fans, it seems it caused a bit of worry amongst palace aides, Omid and Carolyn write.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, £13.60, Amazon

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines," the duo reveal in their book which is out next month and which is excerpted in this week's PEOPLE.

The excerpt continues that Meghan "said little during the call, choosing instead to simply listen to the counsel. But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewellery to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much."

Finding Freedom, written by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, gives an extraordinary insight inside Harry and Meghan's romance. Despite the intimate tone of the book, the royal couple have stated they did not contribute, but notably have not denied the content of the extracts.

Meghan has continued to wear personalised jewellery throughout the years

Their spokesman told the PA news agency: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

The mother-of-one has continued to wear personalised jewellery. Most recently, in 2019, following the birth of her son Archie, the 38-year-old wore an 18-carat solid gold necklace from Verse which featured the letter 'A', in honour of her first born.