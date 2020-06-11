How Kate Middleton and her children will watch the Queen's Trooping the Colour celebrations The pared-down parade is being held at Windsor Castle

The Queen is set to mark her official birthday on Saturday, when a revised version of Trooping the Colour will take place at Windsor Castle. In contrast to the spectacular and public parade that takes place annually on Horse Guards Parade, a small, brief military ceremony will be held at the monarch’s residence in celebration of her 94th year. Trooping the Colour is widely considered the crowning jewel in the Queen's summer calendar, with the royal family turning out in full force for the festivities. This year, however, the Queen will witness the parade with just her husband, Prince Philip, by her side. That’s not to say her loved ones won’t be keen to share in her special day.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte copies the Queen's royal wave

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are more than likely to tune into the BBC's coverage on the day, allowing them to witness the event from the comfort of their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. It's likely the majority of the royal family will follow suit, including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who are self-isolating at their Birkhall home on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2019

Buckingham Palace has confirmed details of Saturday's parade ahead of the celebrations. Upon the Queen's arrival in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, she will be greeted by a royal salute. A series of military drills will then be carried out by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, who are currently on guard at the castle, with music performed by a band of the Household Division. A second salute will then be held before the Queen's departure.

The Queen is self-isolating at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip

The event itself will take place entirely within the confines of Windsor Castle, with no viewing positions available for the public, who are being urged to stay away from Windsor town centre and not to gather in the hope of seeing any of the ceremony, which will not be visible from any external viewpoint.