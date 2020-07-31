Meghan Markle's incredible gesture after success of charity cookbook The Duchess of Sussex helped to launch Together in 2018

The Duchess of Sussex has made an incredible donation to a charity which runs online cookery classes led by migrant chefs, who are struggling to integrate and access employment.

Migrateful, a London-based project, shared the news in a tweet, saying: "We're so excited to share that we have received a donation of £8000 from The Royal Foundation on behalf of The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle! We are immensely grateful for this donation which will go towards supporting the Migrateful mission."

The aim of the charity is to empower and celebrate refugees and vulnerable migrants on their journey to integration by supporting them to run their own cookery classes.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirms to HELLO! that the donation has come from the proceeds from the Together cookbook, which is still part of the Royal Foundation.

Meghan during a visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in 2018

For one of her first solo royal projects in 2018, the Duchess visited the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London, which was supporting families in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

Meghan continued to make regular private visits and championed the kitchen's 'Together' cookbook, which features personal recipes from the women involved. Proceeds from the book went towards the redesign of the Hubb Community Kitchen and has enabled it to be open for seven days a week.

The Duchess checked in with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen during a Zoom call in April, to throw her support behind a new campaign the group launched to feed Londoners during the coronavirus lockdown.

Meghan told the women during the call: "You all had it in you and what was so great is after that first day and then however many visits later, and going 'yeah we’re just going to make a book', and not realising, knowing and having a lot of faith in what you guys could bring to the table, and what you could inspire but obviously not knowing what a huge success it was going to be. That is just a testament to you, and what I love is it's just inspired so many people."

