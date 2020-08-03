Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer gushes over engagement to Greg Mallett

Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend, real estate agent Greg Mallett, last week and it seems the bride-to-be can't wait to walk down the aisle. The 28-year-old shared a sweet sunlit photo of herself and Greg sharing a kiss on her Instagram account, writing: "I can't wait to marry you."

Greg, 30, popped the question at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa, and shared a series of snapshots to celebrate the special occasion last week. The couple first met while both studying at the University of Cape Town.

The groom-to-be wrote: "So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15." Amelia's older sister Lady Kitty Spencer was among those to share her excitement, commenting on Greg's post: "BROTHER-TO-BE!!!! Happiest times ahead!!!!"

Princess Diana's brother and father of the bride, Charles Spencer, also posted a sweet tribute to his daughter and her fiancé on Twitter. He wrote: "So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it's wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."

Lady Amelia is one of Charles' seven children, and a first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry. As well as older sister Lady Kitty, she has a twin sister Lady Eliza, and a younger brother, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp. Lady Amelia and Greg have not shared whether they have set a date for their forthcoming nuptials, but it seems likely that William and Harry and their wives Kate and Meghan, will be among the invited guests.

Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza and Lady Kitty at William and Kate's wedding

William and Harry have a close bond with their mother's side of the family, which includes their uncle Charles and aunts, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Princess Diana's siblings were at Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011, along with William's cousins Lady Kitty, Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza and George McCorquodale.

Then in 2018, the Spencers were once again invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding, where Lady Jane gave a reading. While Lady Amelia was absent from the nuptials, her twin sister Lady Eliza and siblings Lady Kitty and Louis Spencer, were among the guests.

