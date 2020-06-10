Witty Prince Philip surprises reporter live on air in hilarious unearthed video

Happy birthday to Prince Philip, who is celebrating his 99th birthday! In honour of the Duke's special day, a throwback video has been shared on Twitter showing the quick-witted royal at his very best. The clip shows ITV reporter Romilly Weeks reporting on Philip's diamond wedding anniversary to the Queen in 2007. As she speaks on camera, the Prince can be seen wandering by in the background, before stopping to listen to the end of her report. "Finished?" he asks astonished Romilly with a big smile on his face, with the journalist gasping in surprise as she recognises the royal.

One of my favourite Prince Philip moments. "Finished?" 😂 pic.twitter.com/yWCFwsMYF2 — Katie (@katiesroyallove) August 3, 2017

Prince Philip is known for his dry sense of humour. In 2016, he made headlines when he refused to accept a gift for the Queen in honour of her 90th birthday. Photographer Paul Ratcliffe revealed that he had presented the Duke with a framed photo of the monarch – but he was quickly dismissed.

"Royal Anecdote Time! HM's 90th Birthday - Windsor. HM other side of road. As special gift I'd framed one of my photos to present. Prince Philip comes past. I politely offer the photo. 'I don't want that and neither does the Queen. She knows what she looks like!' he bluntly says," the photographer recalled. "I am stood there really not knowing how to answer that politely! Then the very kind Lady Mayor of Windsor takes its and says she will make sure HM gets it. He was certainly on form that day!"

The Queen and Philip have been married since 1947

Philip might be known for his quips, but he is an integral member of the royal family, and a rock for Her Majesty. On their silver wedding anniversary, the Queen said in a speech: "If I am asked what I think about family life after 25 years of marriage, I can answer with equal simplicity and conviction, I am for it." Twenty-five years later she would describe her husband as "quite simply my strength and stay".

To their family, they are relationship goals. "I'd love to know their secret," Prince William has said. "I think it's fantastic and I've regularly asked them both how they've managed it, because they are the most lovely couple."