Prince Charles & Duchess of Cornwall make a major change to their Twitter account The royal couple are currently in Cornwall

Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, have made an interesting change to their Twitter account. The royal couple have decided to change the header on their official Clarence House page; it now reads The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. In contrast, their Instagram account still has the header Clarence House. Charles and Camilla have amassed more than 900,000 followers on Twitter, and some 1.2million followers on Instagram.

WATCH: Prince Charles Unveils Grand Home Entrance To Birkhall

The couple have followed in the footsteps of Charles's son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William and Kate decided to alter the display name on both their Twitter and Instagram pages back in May, changing it from Kensington Palace to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It was seen by many to be reflective of their increasingly prominent roles within the royal family.

Prince Charles and Camilla have changed their Twitter display name

The @KensingtonRoyal handle was established in January 2015 and notably was a shared account for William, Kate and Prince Harry. The Instagram account now boasts 11.8million followers.

It's been a big week for the royal family. On Friday, Princess Beatrice married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony on 17 July at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor. The private ceremony was not announced in advance, and came after the couple were forced to cancel their scheduled marriage on 29 May as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on 17 July

Just five days later, there were further celebrations when Prince George turned seven years old. His grandfather Charles was among those to send a public message to the little royal, with a post shared on the official Clarence House Instagram page. The accompanying caption read: "Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!", along with a birthday cake emoji.

WATCH: Prince George's Cutest Moments 2020

Prince Charles is known to be a devoted grandfather. In April, the 71-year-old royal posted a beautiful photograph to celebrate Prince Louis's special day. The black and white snapshot, which appeared on the official Clarence House Instagram page, showed Charles smiling as he hugged Louis, who had his arms wrapped tightly around his grandfather's neck.

The loving bond between the pair is crystal clear, and the caption for the image read: "A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales."