Sarah, Duchess of York breaks silence following Princess Beatrice's wedding with emotional message The Duchess shared the words on Instagram

Sarah, Duchess of York has thanked the "very special and kind people" have congratulated her family following Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The mother of two added that "never has a mother been more proud" of her daughters' weddings, adding that she is "so lucky with my girls".

Sarah shared the sweet message about her daughter on Instagram

Sarah's full message read: "Thank you to all the very special and kind people that took the time and trouble to send amazingly caring and supportive messages."

"Never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice’s loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law."

MORE: Princess Beatrice compared to this Disney Princess by royal fans

Princess Beatrice married at a beautiful ceremony on Friday

MORE: Princess Beatrice's videographer shares touching details from the wedding

The Duchess also shared touching words about happiness and gratitude written by Denis Waitley.

They read: "Happiness cannot be travelled to, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude."

Beatrice and Edoardo married on Friday 17 July. The happy couple's Windsor nuptials were announced on Friday, with further details and official photographs released by the palace on Saturday evening.

Their low-key wedding reception was held on Friday afternoon, hours after secretly tying the knot. The newlyweds reportedly invited over 14 friends to Royal Lodge and partied until the early hours of Saturday.

According to The Sun, the celebration was held outside the property, complying with social distancing rules, and it featured a marquee named 'The Duke of York' which was filled with sofas, a jukebox, draft beer and a dartboard. They also offered guests speciality cocktails and bespoke catering.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.