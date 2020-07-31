Sarah Ferguson's exciting news two weeks after Princess Beatrice's wedding The Duchess of York has written over 25 books

Friday marked an exciting day for Sarah, Duchess of York with the release of her latest children's books. The 60-year-old took part in a live interview on her Facebook and YouTube channels to officially launch her new stories, The Enchanted Oak Tree, Genie Gems Meets Arthur Fantastic and Genie Gems Mission to Devon.

Sarah was even given a special treat to commemorate the launch – a cake in the shape of her character The Enchanted Oak Tree – as she chatted from her Windsor home, Royal Lodge. After officially launching her new children's books, the Duchess even gave a shout out to her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Sarah during the live launch of her children's books

Earlier this year it was announced that the Duchess had signed a deal with Australian publisher Serenity Press for an impressive seven children's books. She is already the author of over 25 books, including Budgie the Little Helicopter and the Little Red series.

It's been a busy month for Sarah after seeing her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice finally tie the knot with property developer Edoardo. The couple were forced to postpone their original May nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. When restrictions on weddings in the UK were lifted, Beatrice and Edoardo along with their mothers managed to plan the small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, in a matter of weeks.

The bride looked stunning in one of the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell gowns for her big day, accessorising with Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty wore on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

Edoardo and Princess Beatrice on their wedding day

Sarah thanked her followers for their well-wishes following Beatrice's wedding, writing: "Thank you to all the very special and kind people that took the time and trouble to send amazingly caring and supportive messages."

"Never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice’s loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law."

