It's set to be another special weekend for Princess Beatrice, following her marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last month. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's eldest daughter will mark her 32nd birthday on Saturday 8 August.

While the Princess is likely to spend the day in private with her husband, the Queen usually posts a birthday tribute to her family members on the royal family's social media accounts. Last year, Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie also shared a series of sweet childhood photos of her sibling on Instagram, writing: "You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister… Happy Birthday to you Beabea!!"

Beatrice and property developer Edoardo surprised royal fans when they tied the knot in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July. Buckingham Palace released a series of portraits the day after the wedding, one of which included the bride's proud grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Beatrice and Edoardo on their wedding day in July

The Princess looked stunning in one of the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell gowns on her big day and was loaned Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, worn by Her Majesty on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

Beatrice and Edoardo were forced to postpone their original May nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple opted for a more intimate ceremony attended by a handful of their closest family and friends when lockdown restrictions were eased, including Edoardo's four-year-old son Christopher Woolf (known as Wolfie) from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang. The newlyweds were reportedly spotted on a low-key honeymoon in the south of France last week.

The Duchess of York leaving hospital with baby Beatrice in 1988

Beatrice Elizabeth Mary was born on 8 August 1988 at the Portland Hospital in London, but her name was not announced until almost two weeks after her birth. She was baptised in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in December 1988. Her younger sister Princess Eugenie arrived in March 1990.

The Princess graduated with a 2:1 in history and the history of ideas from Goldsmiths College in 2011 and is now Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti.

While Beatrice isn't a working royal, she still holds a number of patronages and ambassador roles, including for Teenage Cancer Trust, The Big Change Charitable Trust and Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre. She is currently ninth in line to the throne behind her father Prince Andrew.

