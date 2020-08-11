Prince Harry reveals never-before-seen room inside home with Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying at Tyler Perry's former mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle temporarily moved into Tyler Perry's former LA mansion after making the decision to relocate to America earlier this year, and a new video featuring Harry has unveiled a never-before-seen room in the house.

Harry joined Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change, a charity campaigning for racial equality to discuss the issue, from a muted room in the home. It's decorated with cream walls, and Harry and Meghan have furnished it with an oak wooden dresser at one side, holding a grey and white vase of flowers and a small trinket box.

Color of Change shared the clip of Harry and Rashad on their Instagram channel, with the caption, "'Inequality is not unfortunate like a car accident, it has been manufactured.' Prince Harry and @iamrashadrobinson talked candidly about systemic racism, hate online and people with privilege, using their privilege for change. Here's a sneak peek at what happened. Stay tuned for the full convo #ComingSoon!"

Before now, Harry and Meghan have only revealed a handful of areas inside the house.

Harry previously unveiled another room in the house

In July, the Duke of Sussex joined a different video call to discuss sustainable tourism from a room with cream walls and two large windows with dark oak frames. He sat on a matching oak armchair with cream cushions, next to a vase of cream orchids.

Meghan released a video from the home with son Archie

On their son Archie's first birthday on 6 May, a video of Meghan was shared as she read him a story. She sat on a cream leather armchair in front of a wall with light yellow walls.

Harry and Meghan have an outdoor terrace

Harry also gave a glimpse at their outdoor space when he chatted with England Rugby from what seemed to be a terrace. The walls are the same shade of yellow as seen in the video of Meghan and Archie, and there is wooden awning along the ceiling.

