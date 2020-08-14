Prince Charles thanks first responders on poignant visit to Stonehaven train derailment site The Prince of Wales' visit follows a statement from the Queen

The Prince of Wales stepped out to pay tribute to the first responders who attended the scene of the train derailment in Stonehaven, in a public visit on Friday. In a tweet, Clarence House said: "HRH spoke to representatives of the emergency services including the Scottish Ambulance Service & Police Scotland."

On Wednesday 12 August, the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street service was derailed in the Stonehaven area. The British Transport Police (BTP) have so far confirmed three fatalities, including the driver and conductor, as well as multiple injuries.

Charles thanked first responders who attended the scene

Following the tragedy, Buckingham Palace released a message of condolence from the Queen to the Lord-Lieutenant of Kincardineshire on Wednesday, which read: "It was with great sadness that I heard of the train derailment earlier today in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

"The Duke of Edinburgh, and entire Royal Family, join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those who have died and those who have been injured. Our thanks go out to the emergency services for their response and dedication."

Charles is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland

The 94-year-old monarch and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh are now residing at Balmoral after travelling up to Scotland last week.

Charles, 71, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, has been staying at the Castle of Mey, the Queen Mother's former home in Caithness. The Prince met representatives from local Caithness organisations and recipients of the North Highlands Initiative Covid Fund at the Castle of Mey earlier this month, to thank them for their work to support the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

