What Prince George can look forward to at school from football club to cross-country running The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children attend Thomas's Battersea school in London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, are expected to return to their classrooms next week. The royal siblings attend Thomas's Battersea school in London but were homeschooled like thousands of other children across the country during lockdown.

READ: 12 times the royals looked super proud in school uniform

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte joins big brother Prince George at school

Prince George is set to embark on the next stage of his education as he will be moving up to Year 3 in the Middle School or junior years, when the new term starts. While there are no drastic changes to the curriculum for Middle School pupils, it seems that the Prince will have a few more opportunities when it comes to after-school clubs and activities.

Thomas's website previously stated that pupils in Year 3 and 4 can join Phoenix Choir "who perform a wide range of repertoire from classical to pop".

George and Charlotte playing football last summer

George has already proved he's a big football fan, with William and Kate taking him to his first Aston Villa match last year. He'll be thrilled to be able to join in with the school's football fixtures and tournaments.

Within their PE lessons, all pupils from Year 3 to Year 8 also prepare for an annual cross-country run and if George is anything like mum Kate, he could also be picked for the school's running team.

MORE: Lady Louise Windsor's big milestone revealed this month

George on his first day at Thomas's in 2017

Thomas's also has its also swimming club, where pupils take part in galas against other schools. It seems George already has a head-start as it was reported last year that Kate had taken her son and daughter Charlotte swimming at a luxury hotel complex during February half-term. A source told The Daily Mail at the time that the royal children swam unaided and were confident in the water.

George started at Thomas's in September 2017 and was joined by his younger sister Charlotte at the school last year. He previously attended Westacre Montessori School Nursery, near his family home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.