The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two new photos of their eldest child Prince George ahead of his seventh birthday on Wednesday, including one of him wearing a camouflage print T-shirt. The young royal's choice of outfit is remarkably similar to those worn by his father Prince William during his childhood.

READ: Prince George looks so grown-up in new family photos as he celebrates seventh birthday

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George's cutest moments through the years

As a young boy, William loved to dress up in army uniforms with his younger brother Harry. He was also pictured playing in the garden of Highgrove 1986, aged four, wearing the parachute regiment uniform, including a maroon beret. The Prince of Wales was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Parachute Regiment in 1977 and completed the regiment's course the following year, where he had to take two parachute jumps in one day.

William and Harry at Highgrove House in 1986

Both George's father William and his uncle Prince Harry have also served in the military – the Royal Air Force and the Army respectively. The royal family has close ties to the military, with the Queen being the Head of the Armed Forces. She joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945, becoming the first royal to serve as a full-time active member.

MORE: Prince George wears £7.99 Mango polo top in adorable new birthday pictures

William salutes in the Parachute Regiment's uniform

The Duke of Edinburgh had a successful naval career during which he saw active service in the Second World War before he began supporting the Queen after her accession to the throne in 1952. George's seventh birthday also falls on the same day that Prince Philip, 99, makes his first public appearance in over a year, where he will hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chiefs of The Rifles to the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince George Alexander Louis was born on 22 July 2013 at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. As the Cambridges' eldest son, he is third-in-line to the throne behind his grandfather Charles and dad William.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.